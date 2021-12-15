UrduPoint.com

Colombia Offers $25,500 For Information On Deadly Airport Explosions

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano announced a 100 million Colombian pesos (about $25,596.64) reward for information on those responsible for Tuesday's airport explosions that killed police officers

On Tuesday morning, two police officers were killed in two explosions at the Camilo Daza Airport in Colombia's Cucuta city near its border with Venezuela. One of the attackers was a suicide bomber who died when his device detonated. The second explosion was traced to a suspicious box.

"A 100 million (pesos) reward is offered to find the people responsible in the attacks," Molano said on Twitter.

According to Molano, 36 soldiers were deployed to the airport and a helicopter will circle over the city to help monitor the security situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Colombian President Ivan Duque called the incident a terrorist attack.

National police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said that the nature of the attacks pointed towards the work of militants of the rebel Army of National Liberation (ELN), a revolutionary left-wing armed group, or natives of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

This was the fifth attack this year in Cucuta.

In June, a terrorist attack took place at a military base in the city, injuring 36 people. In August, 12 officers and two civilians were injured in an explosion at a police station. The authorities then claimed that militants from ELN and FARC were behind the explosions.

