Colombia Plans To Evacuate Citizens From China's Wuhan On February 22 - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Colombia Plans to Evacuate Citizens from China's Wuhan on February 22 - Foreign Ministry

USHUAIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Colombia plans to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, on February 22, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform on recent developments in the transfer flight to our compatriots who are in Wuhan (China), which is scheduled for February 22," the ministry said in a statement.

The evacuation process is being planned and coordinated by the various state bodies, including the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the Health Ministry.

"Colombia has issued eight requests for overflight countries such as Algeria, Morocco, Spain, India, UAE [United Arab Emirates], among others, and is waiting for their responses," it added.

Wuhan is ground zero for the latest strain of coronavirus, dubbed by the World Health Organization as COVID-19.

