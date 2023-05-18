UrduPoint.com

Colombia President Retracts Claim Children Found After Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Colombia president retracts claim children found after plane crash

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday retracted his claim that four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after an airplane crash in the Amazon had been found alive

Bogot , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday retracted his claim that four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after an airplane crash in the Amazon had been found alive.

Writing on Twitter, Petro said he had deleted his tweet from Wednesday night in which he had announced the rescue of the four children, including an 11-month-old baby.

"I am sorry for what happened. The military forces and Indigenous communities will continue in their tireless search to give the country the news it is waiting for," he said in his retraction.

More than 100 soldiers have been deployed with sniffer dogs to search for the minors who were traveling in an airplane that crashed on May 1, leaving three adults including the pilot and the children's mother dead.

Rescuers believe the children -- who in addition to the 11-month-old include a 13, nine and four-year-old -- have been wandering through the jungle in the southern Caqueta department since the crash.

"At this time there is no other priority other than progressing with the search until finding them," added Petro. "The children's lives are the most important thing." Petro's stunning announcement on Wednesday had been met with uncertainty as he gave no details about where or how the children had been rescued, nor how they had survived alone in the jungle.

Amid widespread confusion, the military has not confirmed any rescue.

Avianline Charters, owner of the crashed aircraft, had previously said that one of its pilots in the search area was told the children had been found and that they "were being transported by boat downriver and that they were all alive."But the company also said that "there has been no official confirmation" that the children were out of danger, and thunderstorms posed a risk to them reaching safety.

Petro said on Thursday that the news of the supposed rescue had been provided by the government's Institute of Family Welfare.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Company May Family All From Government

Recent Stories

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After ..

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After 'Fraud' Discovered in Massach ..

9 seconds ago
 IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve ..

IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve efficiency

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment o ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment of Seegnal Point-of-Care soluti ..

12 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: A ..

Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: AJK PM

34 seconds ago
 Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

36 seconds ago
 US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interc ..

US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interceptors, Radar Upgrade in 2022 ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.