Colombia Proposes Holding Regional Summit On Taxation - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 04:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo proposed at the World Economic Forum in Davos to host the first Latin American summit on global taxation.

"The idea is to cooperate much more, not only in sharing information, but also on how to avoid tax competition between our countries.

Coordination of tax measures will allow countries to participate more actively in tax topics," Ocampo said in a video posted by the Colombian Ministry of Finance on Twitter.

According to the minister, the initiative is also aimed at "proper taxation of the activities of transnational corporations, which today pay insufficiently."

The idea of the Colombian government has already been supported by the Latin American network for economic and social justice Latindadd, the international movement against poverty and injustice Oxfam, and other regional organizations that deal with tax issues.

