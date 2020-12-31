Colombia Reaches Agreement With Janssen to Buy 9Mln Vaccine Doses - President

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Colombia has reached an agreement with the Janssen Vaccines pharmaceutical company, part of the global Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals group, on the procurement of nine million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.

"Today [on Wednesday] an agreement was concluded with the Janssen pharmaceutical company. The agreement prescribes the purchase of nine million doses of the vaccine for nine million citizens, since, unlike other vaccines, the Janssen vaccine was developed as a single dose drug," Duque said in a televised statement.

Earlier in December, the president said that Colombia had signed agreements with Pfizer and AstraZeneca to buy 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from each of them, and the country would get 20 million more doses via the WHO's COVAX international mechanism. Colombia will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 by February, with the pilot campaign set to be conducted in the coming weeks, according to Duque.

To date, Colombia has registered over 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, including about 1.5 million people who have recovered and 42,909 patients who have died.

