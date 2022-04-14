UrduPoint.com

Colombia Ready To Boost Extraction Of Fossil Fuels To Replace Russian Ones - President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Colombia Ready to Boost Extraction of Fossil Fuels to Replace Russian Ones - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Colombia is ready to boost the extraction of fossil fuels to replace Russian ones on the Western markets, President Ivan Duque told CNN.

"(The United States and Europe) know exactly that they cannot depend on the imports of Russian fossil fuels anymore.

Is Colombia capable of making a contribution to solving these problems? The answer is yes," Duque said on late Wednesday.

According to the president, Colombia is ready to boost the extraction of oil, gas and hydrogen.

"Colombia can immediately increase the coal mining ... We have one of the largest reserves in the world, and we do not use them," Duque added.

The Western countries are trying to remove their dependence on Russian fossil fuels amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

