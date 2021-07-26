Colombia Receives 3.5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From US - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Colombia has received 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were donated by the United States, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

"Three-and-a-half million of the Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US have arrived in Colombia," the ministry said in a statement.

The Latin American country has confirmed a total of 4,716,798 coronavirus cases, including 118,538 fatalities.