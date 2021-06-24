UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Receives First Doses Of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

Colombia Receives First Doses of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Colombia received the first 480,000 doses of the Janssen coronavirus vaccine, President Ivan Duque said.

"We received the first 480,000 doses from pharmaceutical company Janssen, which will allow us to reach the remote areas of the country and move forward with the National Vaccination Plan," Duque wrote on Twitter.

With that batch, the number of doses of various vaccines Colombia has received is 20,732,624.

The Janssen vaccine, which requires only one dose, has been approved in Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, Canada, the EU, Mexico, the United States and Colombia.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Company Brazil United Kingdom Chile United States Colombia Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

9 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

10 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

10 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.