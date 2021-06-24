Colombia Receives First Doses of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Colombia received the first 480,000 doses of the Janssen coronavirus vaccine, President Ivan Duque said.

"We received the first 480,000 doses from pharmaceutical company Janssen, which will allow us to reach the remote areas of the country and move forward with the National Vaccination Plan," Duque wrote on Twitter.

With that batch, the number of doses of various vaccines Colombia has received is 20,732,624.

The Janssen vaccine, which requires only one dose, has been approved in Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, Canada, the EU, Mexico, the United States and Colombia.