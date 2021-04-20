UrduPoint.com
Colombia Registers Record Daily COVID-19 Death Toll - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Colombia has registered 420 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, which is the maximum since the beginning of the epidemic in the country in March 2020, the Colombian Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, 420 deaths were reported," the ministry said.

The overall death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in Colombia has reached 68,748. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2.66 million people have been infected. Currently, 101,106 people are sick.

