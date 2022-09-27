UrduPoint.com

Colombia Reopens Border With Venezuela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Colombia's first ever leftist president, Gustavo Petro, announced on Monday the reopening of the shared border with Venezuela after three years of feuding.

"It is done. May the opening of the border be a testament to prosperity of Colombia, Venezuela and all of America," he said on social media.

The two nations fell out over Colombia's refusal to recognize President Nicolas Maduro's reelection in 2018. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with the neighbor and closed the embassy in February 2019.  Soon after taking office in August, President Petro said he would restore full diplomatic ties.

