Colombia reports 6,443 more COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia reported 6,443 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 2,173,347, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 226 more deaths from the virus were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 56,733.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced earlier this month that the country will launch a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 20.

The government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures.