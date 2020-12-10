UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Reports 7,523 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:04 PM

Colombia reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases

Colombia reported 7,523 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,392,133, Colombian health authorities said on Wednesday

BOGOTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia reported 7,523 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,392,133, Colombian health authorities said on Wednesday.

The country also confirmed 150 new fatalities from the virus, raising the total death toll to 38,308, according to the official Twitter account of the country's Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, 2021, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy.

Related Topics

Twitter Colombia From

Recent Stories

Islamuddin & Noman express grief over death of She ..

1 minute ago

Armenia records 1,174 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Postal Rest Houses available for general public in ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end with losses

2 minutes ago

Russian Oxygen Supply System at ISS Restored - Ros ..

6 minutes ago

European equities advance at open

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.