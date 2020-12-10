Colombia reports 7,523 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia reported 7,523 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,392,133, Colombian health authorities said on Wednesday.

The country also confirmed 150 new fatalities from the virus, raising the total death toll to 38,308, according to the official Twitter account of the country's Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, 2021, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy.