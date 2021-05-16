Colombia Reports Record Daily Increase in Coronavirus-Related Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A record 530 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Colombia in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase in COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Institute of Health (INS).

INS said on Twitter on Saturday that Colombia's COVID-19 death toll had gone up to 80,780.

A total of 530 new deaths were confirmed on Saturday, 461 of them correspond to previous days, INS specified.

Colombia recorded 18,873 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at over 3.1 million. More than 2.9 million have recovered (13,656 recoveries were confirmed on Saturday).

The spike in the coronavirus death toll in Colombia comes amid ongoing nation-wide protests that began last month amid now-scrapped government plans to introduce new tax reforms.