Colombia Resumes International Air Travel on September 21 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Colombia's Transport Ministry will start gradually resuming international air travel starting September 21, passengers will be required to provide documents proving their COVID-19 negative status, media reported on Friday.

El Espectador newspaper reported, citing Transport Minister Angela Maria Orozco Gome, that while pilots will be allowed to conduct international flights starting September 21, local airlines Spirit and Viva Air will conduct the first flights from Cartagena to Miami already on September 19.

On September 23, Colombia will resume air travel with Peru's capital of Lima.

Colombian airlines are due to submit flights schedule to the Civil Aviation Authority by Saturday.

Colombia suspended both domestic and international air travel in March in a bid to curb the spreading of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, its land, sea and river borders remain closed. According to the latest data provided by the Colombian Health Ministry, the country has confirmed 694,664 COVID-19 cases and 22,275 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.