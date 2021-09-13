UrduPoint.com

Colombia Seizes Major Batch Of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:40 AM

Colombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte has announced.

"We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a 'go fast' boat, more than 2.

4 tonnes [metric tons]," Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.

According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.

The defense minister said that the seizure prevented the "Gulf Clan" (Clan del Golfo) from getting $80 million.

Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world's top producer of coca, according to the United Nations.

