Open Menu

Colombia Starts Talks With A Third Guerrilla Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Colombia starts talks with a third guerrilla group

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Colombian government on Monday began peace negotiations with a rebel group that broke away from a historic 2016 ceasefire deal with FARC guerillas, according to a joint statement between parties.

The talks are the third launched under leftist president Gustavo Petro, who has faced multiple obstacles in his efforts to end six decades of conflict between security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

In the latest effort, Bogota is seeking peace with a FARC breakaway faction known as Segunda Marquetalia, which, according to military intelligence, has around 1,600 members.

The group's leader, known under the alias Ivan Marquez, was the chief FARC negotiator for the 2016 deal, returned to civilian life and was elected a senator, before launching a new rebellion in 2019.

Thought to be dead, he reappeared in a video in May expressing his support for Petro, after his group agreed to resume talks.

Marquez -- whose real name is Luciano Marin -- said at the opening of talks in Venezuela's capital that he was "fully willing to contribute to the common achievement of peace for Colombia.

"

This first round of discussions, which will see seven delegates from either side establishing the protocols for the negotiation process, will take place until Saturday.

The Colombian government has since 2022 been involved in stop-start talks with the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) -- responsible for the kidnapping last October of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz.

In October 2023, talks began with the main FARC dissident group, the EMC, which have been plagued by ceasefire violations and a major split in the group in April, which saw half of its fighters abandon peace negotiations.

Rights groups accuse guerrillas in Colombia of taking advantage of various ceasefires to expand their influence by seizing more territory and recruiting new members.

"We have to look at the conflicts that exist now in a transparent way, without the pretense that we know something about peace," said Otty Patino, Colombia's High Commissioner for Peace.

According to a report by the International Committee of the Red Cross published in April, clashes between armed groups have intensified and civilians are "paying the price."

Related Topics

Dead Army Kidnapping Liverpool Bogota Split Price Colombia Venezuela April May October 2016 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

8 minutes ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

8 minutes ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

8 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

10 minutes ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

15 minutes ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

15 minutes ago
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

15 minutes ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

29 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

29 minutes ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

29 minutes ago
 ‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

34 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World