Colombia Stops Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Incoming Travelers - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Colombia will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test for travelers entering the country, the Colombian health ministry announced.

According to the new conditions presented by the health ministry, travelers who arrive in Colombia will not have to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken not later than 96 hours before their flight.

"From now on the PCR test will not be required of international travelers to enter Colombia," the health ministry said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

The health ministry still maintains some requirements for travelers such as the absence of fever or respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19, wearing and changing masks during the flight, avoiding using bathrooms on less than two-hour flights and reporting to the authorities about the symptoms related to coronavirus within 14 days from the time of arrival.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has registered over 1,108,000 positive cases, including more than 1,002,000 patients who have recovered and 32,013 deaths.

