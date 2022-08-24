UrduPoint.com

Colombia Suspends Forced Coca Eradication With Glyphosate - Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Colombia Suspends Forced Coca Eradication With Glyphosate - Police Chief

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Henry Sanabria, the recently appointed director of the National Police of Colombia, on Tuesday suspended forced coca crop destruction and submitted a request to the national environmental regulator to revoke the national permit for the use of the Glyphosate herbicide.

"Currently, we are promoting only voluntary eradication of crops in certain areas, where retreats of law-enforcement and administrative authorities took place to motivate (farmers) to voluntary eradication and replacement," Sanabria told the Tiempo outlet.

He said that the pressure on farmers and the forceful destruction of coca plantations impact those least protected and involved in the illicit processes of drug production. Moreover, the eradication with the use of Glyphosate poses health risks to the residents of these areas.

Therefore, Sanabria said, the police requested the National Environmental Licensing Agency not to reissue the permit for the use of the herbicide.

Colombia began eradicating coca plantations with Glyphosate in the 1980s and actively used the herbicide from 2000 to 2015 under the pressure from the US administration, which had been providing aircraft for aerial dispersion of the herbicide. The use of Glyphosate was suspended for six years after studies about the potential cancer risks of the herbicide to local residents emerged. The forced eradication of crops has also forced tens of thousands of Colombian farmers to flee their homes. However, ex-Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez reauthorized the use of Glyphosate from the air for the eradication of coca crops in 2021.

Related Topics

Police Colombia 2015 Cancer From

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

2 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

2 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

2 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.