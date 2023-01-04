Colombia Suspends Truce With Rebels

The Colombian government withdrew on Wednesday its commitment to a six-month truce with leftist rebels after the National Liberation Army (ELN) denied agreeing to reciprocate the move

"The Colombian government decreed a bilateral ceasefire but, given the position publicly announced yesterday by ELN, we have decided to suspend the legal effects of Decree 2657 of December 31," Interior Minister Alfonso Prada said.

The Colombian government and ELN rebels wrapped up three weeks of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in December but no truce was signed.

ELN said it would cease fire until January 2 to create a better climate of peace. Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve that the truce would last until the end of June, but guerrillas denied agreeing to it. ELN argued they were ready to discuss the truce at the next peace talks, which Mexico is expected to host in January.