UrduPoint.com

Colombia Suspends Truce With Rebels

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Colombia Suspends Truce With Rebels

The Colombian government withdrew on Wednesday its commitment to a six-month truce with leftist rebels after the National Liberation Army (ELN) denied agreeing to reciprocate the move

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Colombian government withdrew on Wednesday its commitment to a six-month truce with leftist rebels after the National Liberation Army (ELN) denied agreeing to reciprocate the move.

"The Colombian government decreed a bilateral ceasefire but, given the position publicly announced yesterday by ELN, we have decided to suspend the legal effects of Decree 2657 of December 31," Interior Minister Alfonso Prada said.

The Colombian government and ELN rebels wrapped up three weeks of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in December but no truce was signed.

ELN said it would cease fire until January 2 to create a better climate of peace. Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve that the truce would last until the end of June, but guerrillas denied agreeing to it. ELN argued they were ready to discuss the truce at the next peace talks, which Mexico is expected to host in January.

Related Topics

Fire Army Interior Minister Caracas Mexico January June December Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

9 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

9 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch prog ..

Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch programme to support Bengali blind ..

9 minutes ago
 Women's Media Forum, Pakistan launched

Women's Media Forum, Pakistan launched

9 minutes ago
 Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's wi ..

Dominant Shiffrin moves to within one of Vonn's win record

9 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hu ..

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain retires

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.