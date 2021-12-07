Colombia to Ban Entry for Those Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) From December 14, Colombia's authorities will require all adults entering the country to have a vaccination passport confirming full coronavirus vaccination, President Ivan Duque said.

"Based on a recommendation of the Colombian Health Ministry's advisory committee, effective December 14, all international travelers aged 18 and over entering Colombia must present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a full scheme certificate," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Beginning December 14, Colombian adults must have a vaccination card with them to enter any entertainment facilities, museums, bars and restaurants. From December 28, it will become mandatory for residents over 12 years old.