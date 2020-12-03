UrduPoint.com
Colombia To Buy 10Mln Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

Colombia will purchase 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer in collaboration with German firm BioNTech at a price of $12 per dose, the Colombian Finance Ministry's resolution said

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Colombia will purchase 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer in collaboration with German firm BioNTech at a price of $12 per dose, the Colombian Finance Ministry's resolution said.

"Through a memorandum ... of November 24, 2020, the director general of the National Public Budget requested the distribution of the Emergency Mitigation Fund resources to purchase 10 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 (COVID-19) at a price of $12 per dose with the Pfizer company," the resolution, published by the Blu Radio broadcaster on Wednesday, read.

According to Blu Radio, the finance ministry has already transferred 437,138 million pesos ($123.

9 million) to the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which added to another 427 billion pesos that the country directed to its participation in the COVAX mechanism.

COVAX Facility is a World Health Organization initiative that accelerates the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines and guarantees their equitable distribution.

Through the COVAX facility, Colombia will be able to vaccinate 10 million people and another 5 million citizens will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has registered over 1.3 million positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 1.2 million patients who have recovered and 37,117 people who have died.

