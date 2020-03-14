UrduPoint.com
Colombia To Close Border With Venezuela Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Colombia will close its border with Venezuela due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at 05:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT) on Saturday, President Ivan Duque said.

"After a detailed analysis of the development of the situation with the coronavirus [disease] and taking into account the events of the last hours, let me inform the country that starting from 5:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] this Saturday, March 14, all border crossings with Venezuela will be closed," Duque wrote on Twitter.

In addition, beginning on Monday, foreigners, who do not have a residence permit in Colombia and have traveled to Europe or Asia during the past two weeks will be banned from entering the country.

Meanwhile, Colombia's citizens and residents will be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival.

So far, Colombia has registered 16 cases of the disease, while Venezuela confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases earlier this week.

Venezuela suspended all flights to and from the European countries and neighboring Colombia amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

