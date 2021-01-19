Colombia to Deport Four Foreigners With Positive COVID-19 Tests Who Tried to Enter Country

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Colombia will deport four foreigners who tried to enter the country via the El Dorado airport in Bogota while testing positive for COVID-19, the Colombian migration authority said.

"Thanks to the coordinated work made by the Colombia Migration, the El Dorado airport and the health secretary of Bogota, four passengers were detected with a positive COVID-19 test, two of them [underwent] antibody tests and other two PCR tests," the authority said on Twitter on Monday.

The foreigners who were from Mexico and the Dominican Republic were transferred to the health authorities for more tests.

Once they have determined that these persons do not represent any risk to other passengers, they will be deported from the country.

The migration agency will start administrative proceedings against four foreigners and the airlines that transported them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has confirmed 1,923,132 positive COVID-19 cases, with the death toll of 49,004. Bogota has registered 560,284 cases and remains the first city in the country with the highest level of COVID-19 infection.