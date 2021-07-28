Colombia to Deport German Citizen Who Participated in Protests - Migration Service

The Migration Service of Colombia announced on that it would deport a German citizen, Rebecca Marlene Sproesser, who joined the protests in the Colombian city of Cali as a member of the First Line movement, a collective of protesters

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Migration Service of Colombia announced on that it would deport a German citizen, Rebecca Marlene Sproesser, who joined the protests in the Colombian city of Cali as a member of the First Line movement, a collective of protesters.

"Seeking to safeguard the integrity of Rebecca Marlene Sproesser, as well as to maintain order and national security, Migracion Colombia, acting in accordance with its constitutional powers and guaranteeing and respecting the rights of foreign citizens, made the decision to expel her, in a discretionary manner," the migration service said on Tuesday.

The migration authorities explained that the investigation against Sproesser began after the appearance of information, according to which she was carrying out activities that posed a threat to public order and tranquility, and did not relate to her status of a tourist.

Last week, Sproesser fell victim to an attack that killed her Colombian companion. Police are investigating the case as an attempted robbery. However, the main reason for her deportation is her active participation and support for the protests.

According to her Facebook profile, Sproesser joined the protests on May 3 and became member of the First Line movement, which is at the forefront of Colombian demonstrations.

In addition to street actions, she was engaged in media work, giving interviews to the media, writing articles as a journalist, as well as meeting with human rights activists. The detention of the German citizen took place after a meeting with the Committee of Solidarity with Prisoners.

First Line is a civil resistance movement that was founded in Colombia in 2019, following a wave of massive street protests. Members of the movement claim to be completely decentralized, leaderless, and committed to providing a forceful response to the authorities' arbitrary attacks on peaceful demonstrations.

The Colombian police said that among the extremists detained earlier with explosives there were leaders or coordinators of the organization's regional cells. The Colombian government claims that First Line is funded and operated with the support of illegal armed groups.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which carry on even after the authorities discarded the initiative in its original iteration. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. Over two dozen people died during clashes with law enforcement amid the protests, according to official data.