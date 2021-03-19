UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia To Plant Forest In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims - Minister Of Environment

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:50 PM

Colombia to Plant Forest in Memory of COVID-19 Victims - Minister of Environment

Colombia will plant a forest of 60,000 trees in memory of COVID-19 victims in the Cundinamarca region, Carlos Eduardo Correa, the minister of environment, said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Colombia will plant a forest of 60,000 trees in memory of COVID-19 victims in the Cundinamarca region, Carlos Eduardo Correa, the minister of environment, said.

"This will be a tribute to families harmed by the pandemic, a symbol which will herald life through planting trees.

It is a very beautiful restoration project which everyone could visit later, especially relatives of those who left us", the minister said on Thursday.

The planting will cost more than $1 million. The project will be included in the strategy of forest restoration, according to which Colombia's authorities have committed to plant 180 million trees by 2022.

Colombia has registered around 2.31 million COVID-19 cases, 61,636 people died of the disease, and about 33,000 people are currently receiving treatment.

Related Topics

Visit Died Colombia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: d ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 19 march 2021

5 minutes ago

Six shops sealed, nine buses impounded over violat ..

5 minutes ago

Health Canada Urges Citizens to Get AstraZeneca Va ..

14 minutes ago

Second Session of US-China Strategic Dialogue in A ..

14 minutes ago

Farmers advised to use balance fertilizers to incr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.