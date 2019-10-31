UrduPoint.com
Colombia To Reinforce Troops After Recent Attack On Indigenous People - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced that about 2,500 additional personnel will be deployed to the country's Cauca Department, where an armed group has recently attacked indigenous people, leaving five of them killed.

The attack took place on Wednesday in the municipality of Tacueyo. Various indigenous organizations reported about a smaller number of victims, adding that the list of the killed people included a local spiritual leader. According to the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia, the assailants laid an ambush for a vehicle of the indigenous authorities.

"In the next 40 days, the Cauca Department will host the 4th brigade of the rapid reaction forces, which will include additional 2,500 soldiers to perform three tasks ” controlling the territory, blocking communication lines of drug traffickers and eliminating their organizations," Duque said after the National Security Council meeting.

According to the Colombian president, perpetrators of the attack were members of armed groups involved in drug trafficking and local residents who wanted to preserve drug trade in their regions.

