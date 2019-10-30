UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia To Renew Mandate Of UN Mission After Human Rights Petition - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Colombia to Renew Mandate of UN Mission After Human Rights Petition - Foreign Ministry

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Colombia's government says it will renew the mandate of the UN mission in the country after over 300 human rights organizations submitted a relevant petition to President Ivan Duque Marquez, the Colombian Foreign Ministry has announced.

"The National Government reports that the mandate in Colombia of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will be renewed," the foreign ministry said on its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The current UN mandate expires on Thursday, October 31.

Earlier this month, 325 non-governmental human rights organizations signed a petition addressed to Colombia's president calling for the renewal of the UN mandate.

The petition stresses that the UN mission is crucial to the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) brought an end to the 52-year-long Colombian conflict by reaching a final peace agreement in 2016.

On Sunday, Colombians voted in the first regional and local elections held since the signing of the peace deal. FARC candidates participated in the elections.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Colombia October Sunday 2016 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

4 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

4 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

4 hours ago

Emirati scholar in UK demonstrates UAE’s success ..

5 hours ago

Gargash meets with Cameroonian Minister

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.