Colombia to Renew Mandate of UN Mission After Human Rights Petition - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Colombia's government says it will renew the mandate of the UN mission in the country after over 300 human rights organizations submitted a relevant petition to President Ivan Duque Marquez, the Colombian Foreign Ministry has announced.

"The National Government reports that the mandate in Colombia of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will be renewed," the foreign ministry said on its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The current UN mandate expires on Thursday, October 31.

Earlier this month, 325 non-governmental human rights organizations signed a petition addressed to Colombia's president calling for the renewal of the UN mandate.

The petition stresses that the UN mission is crucial to the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) brought an end to the 52-year-long Colombian conflict by reaching a final peace agreement in 2016.

On Sunday, Colombians voted in the first regional and local elections held since the signing of the peace deal. FARC candidates participated in the elections.