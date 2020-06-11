Colombia to Resume Domestic Flights in July - President Ivan Duque

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Colombian authorities will begin in July a phased restoration of domestic air links after more than three months of lockdown, President Ivan Duque said.

"We are preparing a pilot launch and determining the routes from which the gradual restoration of national air transportation will begin in July," Duque said during a speech published on the presidential administration's Twitter.

Colombia's nationwide quarantine, which included a ban on domestic air travel, was declared on March 25.

According to the Health Ministry, 43,682 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country, with 1,433 deaths.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the coronavirus global case tally surpasses 7.3 million, with over 416,000 deaths and more than 3.4 million recoveries.