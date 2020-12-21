UrduPoint.com
Colombia To Start Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19 By February - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Colombia will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 by February, with the pilot version set to be conducted in the coming weeks, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

"We expect to start mass vaccination by the month of February. The testing vaccination can be this week, the next or the first of January," the president said in an interview with BluRadio.

Duque added that he intended to receive the vaccine in accordance with the guidelines of the health ministry.

Colombia signed agreements on the vaccine supply with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer companies. The country is also taking part in the COVAX Facility, the global vaccine initiative led by the World Health Organization.

To date, Colombia has registered 1,507,222 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,373,332 people who have recovered and 40,475 patients who have died.

