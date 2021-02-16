UrduPoint.com
Colombia To Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 Wednesday, Ahead Of Schedule - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Colombia begins vaccination against coronavirus ahead of schedule - February 17, President Ivan Duque said.

"With the arrival of the first batch of vaccines, we want to inform Colombians that the vaccination plan will begin on Wednesday, February 17," Duque wrote on Twitter.

The campaign was previously scheduled to launch on February 20.

"The logistics of delivering [the vaccine to the regions] is ready, and we are moving towards the goal of immunizing 70% of the population," the president said.

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colombia on Monday. It consisted of 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

