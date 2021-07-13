UrduPoint.com
Colombia Working With Interpol On Haitian President's Killing Probe - Foreign Minister

Colombian Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez said on Tuesday her country was cooperating with Interpol on the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Colombian Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez said on Tuesday her country was cooperating with Interpol on the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Haitian officials said 26 Colombians and two US citizens were suspects in Moise's assassination last week. The National Police of Colombia said on Monday three Colombians had been killed by the Haitian forces.

"We are helping Interpol in order to have all the information: the track record about the time when they leave Colombia, all the information about their communications, everything in order to clarify this horrible crime," Ramirez told reporters.

"Everybody who is involved, everybody who has a physical or intellectual actor of this crime must be punished and must be punished with an extreme and very high a capacity of the justice, international justice and the Colombian justice and others," she added.

The head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, reportedly often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during an upcoming interrogation this week.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence last week. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

