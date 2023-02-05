Colombian Air Force Detects Object Similar to Balloon in Northern Colombia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) An unidentified object that looks like a balloon was spotted in the northern part of Colombia on Friday and has already left the country's airspace, the Colombian Air Force said.

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that the United States had detected a second Chinese surveillance balloon, this one transiting Latin America.

"On the morning of February 3, 2023, the national air defense system detected an object with characteristics of a balloon at an altitude of over 55,000 feet. It entered Colombia's airspace in the northern part of the country moving at an average speed of 25 knots. The Colombian air force followed the object through (air) defense systems until it left the airspace," the statement read.

It also said that the air force was investigating the incident to clarify whom the alleged balloon might belong to, adding that the object did not threaten the country's national security and defense.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that US fighter aircraft had brought down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. China expressed its strong protest over the shooting of the balloon and said that it reserves the right to take further necessary actions.