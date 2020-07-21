UrduPoint.com
Colombian Air Force Helicopter Disappears In Southeastern Part Of Country - Military

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Colombian Air Force Helicopter Disappears in Southeastern Part of Country - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Colombian Air Force helicopter with six people on board disappeared from radars in the southeastern part of the country on Tuesday, the military command said in a statement.

"At 03:00 [08:00 GMT] on Tuesday morning, the connection was lost to the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which participated in an air support mission near the Mitu city in the Vaupes department," the statement read.

According to the military, two high-ranking military officials were aboard the aircraft, namely one major and one captain.

The search and rescue operation is underway in Veupes.

