UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Airline Avianca Announces Suspension Of Flight Sales To Cuba Amid US Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Colombian Airline Avianca Announces Suspension of Flight Sales to Cuba Amid US Sanctions

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Colombian airline Avianca announced suspending sales of flights to Cuba amid restrictions imposed by the United States.

Due to the recent change of the company's owner, the airline fell under the jurisdiction of US regulators.

"While we are settling this issue with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, the company suspends ticket sales for flights to Cuba and from Cuba beginning on October 31," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

Last week, the US Department of Transportation announced a ban on all US flights to Cuban airports except for Jose Marti International Airport in Havana starting in 45 days.

Since being sworn in in early 2017, US President Donald Trump has imposed various rounds of sanctions against Cuba. The restrictions became a U-turn in the US policies on Cuba since the two states saw a rapprochement during the administration of former US President Barack Obama. However, the Cold War-era embargo imposed on Cuba has never been lifted.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Company Trump Havana United States Cuba October 2017 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2019 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

10 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

11 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

11 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.