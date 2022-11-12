Colombian Ambassador Says Sanctions Did Not Have Major Impact on Trade With Russia So Far

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) It has become more difficult for Colombia to export products to Russia, but the trade flow between the countries has not yet changed much due to sanctions, Colombian Ambassador to Moscow Hector Arenas Neira told Sputnik.

"The figures do not allow us to say how much exactly the sanctions have affected trade, but it has become much more difficult to bring products from Colombia to Russia. So far, the numbers have not changed much, but I think the sanctions will affect shipments. It is expected that they will not have an excessive influence, although they will somehow affect the trade," the ambassador said in an interview.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow.