UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Ambassador Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry Over Cyberattacks Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:06 PM

Colombian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Cyberattacks Allegations

The Colombian ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with allegations of cyberattacks allegedly carried out from Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Colombian ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with allegations of cyberattacks allegedly carried out from Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On May 24, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Russian Federation, Alfonso Lopez Caballero, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to express surprise at the groundless and unsubstantiated statements by Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano about 'cyberattacks carried out from Russia.' This statement was made by Diego Molano in the context of an alleged foreign intervention in order to spur internal political instability and mass protests in Colombia," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side stressed that Moscow had repeatedly offered its Colombian partners to establish cooperation in the field of maintaining international information security.

"If the Colombian side has confirmed facts of computer attacks and is really interested in establishing their origin, there are official channels for the exchange of information and the corresponding infrastructure. In Russia, the authorized body is the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents," the ministry said.

The ministry added that earlier the Russian authorities had sent a draft agreement on legal assistance, but the Colombian side refused to discuss it.

"We again call on our partners to respond to our calls in order to avoid misunderstandings in the future. We also reaffirm our readiness to cooperate with our Colombian colleagues on the entire spectrum of issues in the interests of maintaining relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect that historically link Russia and Colombia," it said.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Colombia May From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.