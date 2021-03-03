UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Armed Forces Eliminated 13 FARC Rebels In Bombing Attack - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Colombian Armed Forces Eliminated 13 FARC Rebels in Bombing Attack - Defense Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Colombia's armed forces eliminated 13 rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group in a bombing attack in the country's south, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Wednesday.

"No truce to drug criminals who steal the peace of Colombians. The bombing attack by our Colombian armed forces, supported by the prosecutor's office in Calamar, Guaviare, neutralized 13 members of FARC's Gentil Duarte team," Molano wrote on Twitter.

According to Molano, the killed drug traffickers recruited minors, staged attacks on security forces, kidnapped people, and also engaged in illegal extraction of mineral resources.

In February, a former FARC leader, Seuxis Pausias Hernandez Solarte, aka Jesus Santrich, threatened Colombian President Ivan Duque with death in a video that was broadcast by a local tv channel.

FARC was founded in 1964 as a military wing of a local communist party. It was supposed to fight for the creation of a "New Colombia", which was meant to be a society of social justice and equality. FARC numbered up to 20,000 fighters back then.

The Colombian government and the rebels signed a peace agreement in 2016 after lengthy peace negotiations. In 2017, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force communist political party was established as a political successor of the FARC.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Threatened Colombia February Criminals 2017 2016 TV From Government Agreement Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bulgarian President on Na ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 1, 388 new cases of CO ..

12 minutes ago

Polling for Senate Elections underway

33 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific kicks off 25th anniversary with AED 1 ..

37 minutes ago

Brazil reports 1,641 new coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.