Colombian Army Arrests Suspected Venezuelan Spy Disguised As Refugee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

The Colombian army has said that it has captured a suspected member of the Venezuelan military, who entered the country under the guise of a refugee to conduct espionage

The Colombian army has said that it has captured a suspected member of the Venezuelan military, who entered the country under the guise of a refugee to conduct espionage.

The suspect was detained on Wednesday at one of the northeastern checkpoints in a joint counterintelligence effort between the Colombian army and the Foreign Ministry.

"This person entered the country as a refugee with a mission to spy on military units within the national territory, especially in the departments of La Guajira and Cesar," the army said in a statement.

During the arrest, the army officials found documents identifying the detainee as a second sergeant of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela.

He has been handed over to the authorities responsible for taking migration and administrative measures corresponding to his actions, which posed a risk to national security, according to the army.

Following the deterioration of the economic and political situation in Venezuela, many of its citizens fled the country. The UN Refugee Agency estimates the number of refugees from Venezuela at 4.3 million people; 1.4 million of them currently reside in Colombia.

