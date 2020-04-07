UrduPoint.com
Colombian Authorities Extend Coronavirus Quarantine Until April 27 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Colombia's authorities, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will extend the mandatory quarantine in the country until April 27, President Ivan Duque said.

"The measures taken gave a positive result.

Taking into account the behavior of the virus and analyzing information from the healthcare system, we decided to extend the mandatory isolation until 23:59 April 26," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Colombia on March 24 imposed quarantine, which was to expire April 13.

