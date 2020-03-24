Colombian Authorities Impose Three-Week Quarantine From Wednesday to Contain Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez announced the imposition of a mandatory three-week quarantine in the country from Wednesday, when it would be possible to leave home only for certain purposes, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Together we must stop the spread of coronavirus. With the Health Ministry, the WHO and experts, we decided to apply mandatory preventive isolation throughout the country from 23:59 Tuesday, March 24, until 00:00 Monday April 13," the president said on Twitter.

Quarantine violators face criminal prosecution and a prison term of 4 to 8 years, as well as fines.

Internal air traffic will be suspended for the period of quarantine, with the exception of cargo and emergency flights, but land and water transport for transportation of passengers and cargoes will continue to work.

According to the Health Ministry, 235 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country, two people died and three recovered.