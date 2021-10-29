UrduPoint.com

Colombian Authorities to Stop Investigating Election Campaign of President Duque

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Colombia's National Electoral Council (CNE) has closed a preliminary investigation into the campaign of incumbent President Ivan Duque.

"It was decided to archive the investigation initiated against the campaign of the ex-candidate, and now the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez," the CNE said in a statement following an extraordinary plenary session.

The investigation into Duque's campaign was launched over the alleged involvement of a late drug boss, Jose Guillermo Hernandez, alias Nene, who was accused of buying votes. The election council stated that they did not find any irregularities in the campaign and could not establish a connection with Hernandez.

