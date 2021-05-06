Colombian Capital Halts Vaccination Amid Violent Tax Reform Protests - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The health authorities of the Colombian capital have temporarily closed vaccination centers in Bogota amid ongoing violent demonstrations against a proposed government tax reform, Bogota's health secretary, Alejandro Gomez, said on Wednesday.

"With a heavy heart, I ordered the closure of the COVID-19 PCR diagnostic stations, as well as the vaccination centers, which have been our pride in recent days. Current conditions do not allow the working day to continue as desired," Gomez said on Twitter.

The decision comes after the public transport of Bogota suspended its work earlier in the day, since many roads and highways were blocked by protesters.

Rallies in Colombia against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of state-proposed tax reform have been underway since last week.

Even though President Ivan Duque called the reform off on Sunday, protesters have continued to rally, calling for a nationwide demonstration on May 5.

In addition to the cancellation of the tax reform, labor and student organizations, are now demanding a review of the sanitary emergency and health care reform, the dissolution of the Esmad riot police, demilitarization of cities and punishing those responsible for killing protesters.

Colombia's chief human rights official has reported at least 19 casualties, including one police officer, as of May 3. According to the Ministry of Defense, 846 people have sustained injuries during the rallies.