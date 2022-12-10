(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Peru's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Colombian Charge d'Affaires following statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro regarding impeached Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Colombian Charge d'Affaires and expressed surprise at the statements made by authorities of that country regarding recent events in Peru," the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

On Thursday, Petro urged the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to take protective measures with respect to Castillo, saying that the latter's "right to elect and be elected was violated, and so was the right for independent judiciary."

Peru's foreign ministry emphasized in its Twitter statement on Friday that "there is full respect for human rights, due process and the separation of powers, which guarantees the access of all our citizens to independent justice" in Peru.

Peru's Congress impeached Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against Castillo on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that United Mexican States Ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, had met with Castillo and confirmed his intention to request political asylum in Mexico.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry summoned Monroy on Friday, accusing Mexico of interference in the internal affairs of Peru.