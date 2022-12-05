UrduPoint.com

Colombian Citizen Confesses To Distributing Fakes About Russia's Military - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray confessed to distributing fakes about Russia's special operation and named his foreign accomplices, according to case materials published on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that a group of people, including Saray, created bot farms to spread fake reports about Russia's military operation in Ukraine on US instructions in the spring of 2022 and also used such bot farms to imitate Russia's interference in the 2020 US presidential election.

The investigators found that the bot farms from smart phones were used for mass mailings. Saray's task was to purchase smart phones, set them up and maintain them in working order, while all work through the phones was carried out from abroad.

"In fact, I did not really know why this secret channel was needed, my foreign friends gave me instructions, and I followed them. All actions with phones were performed remotely from America. I needed money," Saray said.

Russian investigators also found a stash with smart phones that US used to set up the bot farms.

