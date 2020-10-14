Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Program Until March 2021

The Colombian congress approved the extension of the Employment Support Program until March 2021 as one of the measures to help the workforce during the COVID-19 crisis, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Colombian congress approved the extension of the Employment Support Program until March 2021 as one of the measures to help the workforce during the COVID-19 crisis, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced.

"Thanks to the teamwork with the congress, we are on our way to prolong the Employment Support Program until March 2021. It will increase benefits from 40 percent to 50 percent for women who work in companies with turnover decrease for 20 percent or more as well as for workers in the tourism sector that was affected a lot due to the pandemic," Duque said at a press conference.

The payments will increase from 351,000 Colombian pesos ($91) to 438,901 pesos and consist of seven additional allowances to workers from September to March 2021.

The president also announced the extension of the Service Premium Support Program that implies a 50 percent contribution to the premium of entrepreneurs who will earn more than one million pesos in December 2020.

The Employment Support Program was established by the Colombian government to support the employees who are impacted most by the COVID-19 crisis. The state provides the monthly contribution of 351,000 pesos per employee to the employers.

Since the beginning of pandemic, Colombia has registered more than 924,000 positive cases, with 807,000 recoveries and 28,141 related deaths.