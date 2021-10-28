UrduPoint.com

Colombian Court Authorizes Euthanasia Of Woman Reversing Its Previous Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A court in Colombia allowed the euthanasia of Martha Sepulveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman who suffers from a degenerative disease, that had previously been denied this procedure, the media reported on Thursday.

Sepulveda was going to be the first person in Colombia to access euthanasia without being a terminal patient, but two days before the scheduled procedure, the Colombian Pain Institute (Incodol) decided to cancel euthanasia, triggering a national debate, which involved politicians and judicial authorities.

"The Judge recognized that Incodol violated the fundamental rights to die with dignity, to a dignified life, to the free development of the personality and human dignity of Martha Sepulveda.

It also recognized that, as dictated by the Act of August 6, 2021, Martha Sepulveda does comply with the requirements established by the current regulations to access legal euthanasia within the framework of the Colombian Health System," Sepulveda's adviser from the DescLAB company said, as cited by El Tiempo news agency.

The Constitutional Court of Colombia in July issued a decision to extend the right to have euthanasia - legal in the country since 1997 - to patients with non-terminal illnesses, provided that they are in intense physical or psychological suffering, resulting from bodily injury or serious and incurable illness.

