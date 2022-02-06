UrduPoint.com

Colombian Defense Minister Blames Former FARC Members For Forest Fires

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano claimed that former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) set fire to the country's Amazon rainforests to clear areas for extensive stockbreeding and coca production.

"Former FARC members set forests on fire in Colombian Amazon in order to capture land for extensive livestock farming and coca cultivation," Molano wrote on Twitter.

The Minister also published photos of 17 people on a wanted list for setting the Colombian Amazon's forests on fire.

FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, in August 2019, former FARC leader Ivan Marquez declared his return to the armed struggle. 

 More than 90% of coca plantations are located in the so-called Silver Triangle, consisting of Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.

