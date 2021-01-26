UrduPoint.com
Colombian Defense Minister Dies Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, his brother Jose Renan Trujillo said.

"With deep sorrow, I learned of the death of my brother. He fought for his convictions and died defending them," the minister's brother confirmed on Twitter.

The minister was hospitalized on January 13 in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, after testing positive with COVID-19.

Trujillo was a Colombian politician and diplomat. During his professional career, he served as education and interior minister, ambassador to the Organization of American States and the European Union, as well as to a number of countries, including Russia.

In 2019, Trujillo became the defense minister of Colombia.

More Stories From World

