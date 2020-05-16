UrduPoint.com
Colombian Defense Minister Refutes Maduro's Accusations Of Preparing Invasion To Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo once again refuted accusations of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the Colombian government was involved in preparing the recent invasion of mercenaries to Venezuela.

On May 3, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an attempted maritime invasion by Colombian militants had been prevented as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, an employee of the Silvercorp USA private military company, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Maduro would be flown to the United States. Both Washington and Bogota have denied their role in the incident.

"This is absolutely false. The Colombian position on Venezuela is clear, I have voiced it at all international forums as a foreign minister [in 2018-2019]," Trujillo told the RCN radio broadcaster on late Friday.

He added that Colombia was using all institutional mechanisms to create conditions for political changes in neighboring Venezuela.

Last week, the Venezuelan Prosecutor-General's Office issued arrest warrants for Jordan Goudreau, CEO of the Silvercorp USA private military company, and 21 other people over their role in the recent attempted invasion in the Latin American country.

The Washington Post newspaper has also published a document that showed the Venezuelan opposition had signed a $213 million contract with Silvercorp USA in October 2019 to topple Maduro. 

