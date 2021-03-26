Colombian Drug Regulator Greenlights Janssen Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use

Colombia's drug regulator, Invima, has announced the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use in the country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Colombia's drug regulator, Invima, has announced the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use in the country.

The country has already approved AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines, which are used in the immunization campaign.

"Today, [Invima] granted an emergency use authorization for the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, which means it has a sanitary approval so that it can be used in the country," the regulator wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

Under the contract between the Colombian government and the pharmaceutical company, the Latin American country is set to receive 9 million doses of the vaccine, with bulk shipments expected in May.